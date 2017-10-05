JAMAL BRINGS BEER TO SELANGOR SUK BUILDING IN PROTEST OF BEER FEST English News

SHAH ALAM, Oct 5 (Bernama) — Chairman of the Red Movement NGO Coalition Malaysia Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos today brought 10 boxes containing 100 bottles of beer to the Selangor State Secretary (SUK) Building here as a symbol of protest against any attempt to hold a beer festival in the state.

Jamal, along with 10 members of the movement, however, were denied entrance by the security guards on duty, which prompted them to break all the bottles in front of the building’s main gate.

Earlier, Jamal told reporters that the state government should not encourage the public to organise parties with free flow of beer.

He said he was just protesting against the beer festival, and not denying the right of non-Muslims to drink alcoholic beverages.

“The non-Muslims are free to drink beer, they can drink as much as they want, at home, restaurant or entertainment outlet, nobody bothers,” he said.

Yesterday, Selangor Menteri Besar Mohamed Azmin Ali was reported as saying that the German food and beverage festival scheduled to take place at a supermarket in Klang next week could only be approved if the organisers fulfilled the terms and conditions, including those outlined by the Klang Municipal Council (MPK).

Last Monday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said police stood firm with their decision in not allowing the event to be held after receiving information that militants might sabotage it.

MPK president Datuk Mohamad Yasid Bidin, on the other hand, admitted that he had delayed approval for the permit following the organisers’ failure to comply with the stipulated terms and conditions, including to have prior approval from the police.