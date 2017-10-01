MACC’S 50TH ANNIVERSARY START OF NEW ERA IN FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION, POWER ABUSE English News

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 1 (Bernama) – The 50th anniversary of the Anti-Corruption Agency (ACA)/Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) marks a new era for the enforcement agency in its fight against corruption and abuse of power.

MACC chief commissioner, Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad said by getting more public involvement in the fight, the MACC hence became the people’s voice and power in protecting their rights and interests.

“The MACC will always put the people first and ensure their rights and interests do not get mired in oppression due to the scourge of corruption and abuse of power.”

Dzulkifli said this in his speech in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the ACA/MACC and official opening of the new MACC headquarters by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, here, today.

Dzulkifli said the history of the fight against corruption since the last few decades required the MACC to change its existing methods of preventing and combating corruption with a new approach.

“This does not only require the MACC to act more aggressively in its enforcement and operations, but to also get close to the people in a more friendly manner and encompassing on a big scale,” he said.

Dzulkifli said since helming the MACC from Aug 1, 2016, he found that the whole big MACC family had shown extraordinary determination and dedication with commendable operational outcomes.

“Between August 2016 and August 2017, the information received totalled 6,419, an increase of 2.63 per cent from the previous period, while the number of arrests made was 910, an increase of 6.04 per cent over the previous figure.”

He said within the same period, 952 investigation papers were opened, up 2.94 per cent, while there were 405 prosecution cases, an increase of 32.83 per cent, and assets seized were worth RM334.53 compared to RM55.02 million within the previous corresponding period.

On the new MACC headquarters, said to be the biggest anti-corruption agency complex in the world, Dzulkifli said the MACC was very thankful to the government for this.

“The MACC also regards this as a mark of support from the government for all our efforts,” he added.