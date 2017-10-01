THREE RMN PERSONNEL REMANDED TO FACILITATE PROBE English News

SERI MANJUNG, Oct 1 (Bernama) — Three Royal Malaysia Navy (RMN) personnel were remanded for seven day from today to facilitate investigations into the deaths of two RMN personnel at the Sungai Wangi Unit detention room near Sitiawan here on Friday.

Magistrate Nur Shaqira Ibrahim allowed the remand order under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Earlier the three men, aged 29, 37 and 44, who were wearing lock-up attire arrived at the Magistrate’s Court here by a police lorry at about 8.45 am.

They were remanded to assist in investigations into the murder case relating to the deaths of Nik Muhammad Baihaqy Nik Mat, 28, and Muhammad Lailal Tuiman Mohd Sukri, 26.

Police have classified their deaths as murder based on the results of post mortem reports from the Pathology Department of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh, Perak.