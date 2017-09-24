MALAYSIA’S STAND ON HUMANITARIAN ISSUES SHOULD BE RESPECTED – DPM English News

PORT DICKSON, Sept 24 (Bernama) — Malaysia’s stand on humanitarian issues at the international level should be respected, said Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In this regard, he said Malaysians should be thankful for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s firmness and concern while being vocal on these issues at the international level.

“Datuk Seri Najib while on his working visit to meet with United States President Donald Trump at the White House recently, had given his commitment to championing the plight of the ethnic Rohingya, not because it is a religious issue but a humanitarian one.

“Besides that, yesterday Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman had at the United Nations General Assembly stated the same….and three days ago while in Manila, I also voiced out the same views and in fact, I firmly stressed that the Rohingya were also human beings like us and they needed to be protected,” he said when opening the state-level ‘Ekspresi Negaraku’ programme, here, today.

Also present were Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak and Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Ahmad Zahid said the people should thus set aside their differences of opinion as humanitarian issues are universal issues.

On another matter, he reiterated that all efforts carried out by the federal and state governments were for the well-being of the current and future generations.

He cited health issues where the government had spent substantial amounts in ensuring a good level of public health.

“For a country like Malaysia which is moving towards becoming a developed nation, Datuk Seri Najib has established the foundation and mould in public health expenditure….Where can you find people having to pay only RM1 at the (government) hospital (for outpatient treatment) and when the wife gives birth, the fee charged is much lower than that charged by private hospitals?” he said.

On another note, Ahmad Zahid said that at the state level, Negeri Sembilan was among the states with the best housing policy.

He said the people today wanted see what the government could do for them and not just nice talk and rhetoric.