North Korea minister launches tirade against Trump at UN

UNITED NATIONS, United States, Sept 24, 2017 (AFP) – North Korea’s foreign minister assailed US President Donald Trump at the United Nations on Saturday, deriding him as a “mentally deranged” leader whose threats had increased the chances of military confrontation.

Ri Yong-ho told the General Assembly that Trump’s vow to “totally destroy” his country if necessary had made “our rockets’ visit to the entire US mainland all the more inevitable.”

Describing Trump as a “mentally deranged person full of megalomania,” Ri said the US leader who “holds the nuclear button” posed “the gravest threat to international peace and security today.”

In his first address to the General Assembly on Tuesday, Trump called leader Kim Jong-Un a “Rocket Man” on a “suicide mission,” prompting Kim to warn in turn that the US president would “pay dearly” for his threat.

Ri accused Trump of turning the United Nations into a “gangsters’ nest where money is respected and bloodshed is the order of the day,” and of insulting Kim.

“None other than Trump himself is on a suicide mission,” he declared.

The North Korean nuclear crisis has dominated this year’s gathering of world leaders at the United Nations amid fears that the heated rhetoric could accidentally trigger a war.

North Korea in recent weeks detonated its sixth nuclear bomb and has test-fired intercontinental missiles — saying it needs to defend itself against hostility from the United States and its allies.

Trump later responded on Twitter, insulting Kim once more and appearing to threaten both men.

“Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won’t be around much longer!” he wrote late Saturday night.