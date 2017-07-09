KHALED-COMMUNITY LEADERS/BM JOHOR TO CONSIDER APPOINTING MORE SARAWAK COMMUNITY LEADERS English News

JOHOR BAHRU, July 9 (Bernama) — The Johor government is prepared to increase the number of Sarawak community leaders here if the current number is insufficient.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said this was to ensure that all the problems and issues faced by the community in Johor could be resolved.

He said it was estimated that some 35,000 Sarawakians were currently residing in Johor, especially in the Pasir Gudang area.

They are represented by their own community leader appointed by the Johor state government and who is paid an allowance.

“If this is not enough, God willing, we will appoint more so as to give better attention to the Sarawak community here and assist the state government in resolving their issues and problems,” Mohamed Khaled said.

JOHOR BAHRU

He was speaking at the Pengerami Ngiling Bidai 2017 (closing ceremony of the Gawai Festival) at Pasar Borneo, Taman Kota Puteri Masai, here, last night.

Also present were Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, state Youth and Sports Assistant Minister Snowdan Lawan and Borneo Johor Association chairman Donny Linan.

Mohamed Khaled also called on the Sarawak community in Johor to cooperate with the state government in realising its aspiration of being a new economic power in Malaysia and the region.

“If this can be done, we will be able to create more economic opportunities which can benefit all in Johor, including the Sarawak community here,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uggah said the Johor government’s contribution and assistance to the local Sarawak community all this while should be reciprocated with their support for the menteri besar in the coming general election.

“Due to his (Mohamed Khaled) care and concern, Sarawakians here have jobs and places to do business as a source of income.

“Therefore, when we all vote, don’t forget to choose the scale symbol as we know, there is no other party which can administer the state and country with such efficiency except the Barisan Nasional,” said Uggah.

BERNAMA

