Venezuela gov't backers attack opposition National Assembly lawmakers

CARACAS, July 6, 2017 (AFP) – Venezuelan pro-government militants wielding clubs and pipes stormed into the opposition-held National Assembly Wednesday, attacking lawmakers and leaving seven hurt including three with blood streaming from their heads.

The special independence day legislative session turned into a violent, nine-hour siege when supporters of leftist President Nicolas Maduro then blocked the building and prevented 350 lawmakers, staff and others from leaving.

Police initially did not intervene, but eventually joined soldiers to keep the mob at bay and allow the lawmakers to leave.

The attack is just the latest episode of political violence in three months of chaos in the oil-rich but poverty-stricken country that have seen 91 people killed in clashes with police.

Protesters blame Maduro for a desperate economic crisis that has caused shortages of food and medicine. Maduro insists the chaos is a US-backed opposition conspiracy.

The unpopular Maduro, who condemned the violence, faces opposition demands for elections to remove him from office.

“I absolutely condemn these deeds. I will never be complicit in any act of violence,” Maduro said in a speech at a military parade in Caracas.

“I have ordered an investigation, and may justice be done.”