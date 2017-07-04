NAJIB GETS FURTHER EXTENSION OF INTERIM INJUNCTION AGAINST PUA English News

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 (Bernama) — The High Court today extended further the period of the interim injunction granted to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to prevent Petaling Jaya Utara MP Tony Pua Kiam Wee from continuing to slander him in a video clip uploaded on Facebook.

Counsel Gobind Singh Deo, who represented Pua, said the period of the injunction was extended until the court decided on an inter-parte injunction application by the two sides on Aug 4.

He spoke to reporters after the two sides presented their arguments in chambers before Judge Datuk Mohd Zaki Abdul Wahab today. Counsel Datuk Mohd Hafarizam Harun represented the Prime Minister.

Mohd Hafarizam said the two sides presented their arguments and clarifications pertaining to the issues raised by the counsel for Pua.

On April 21, the court allowed Najib’s application for an ex-parte injunction to restrain Pua, as the defendant, from publishing similar or the same words as found in the defendant’s statement.