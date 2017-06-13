AKSEM SEIZE SMUGGLED CIGARETTES WORTH RM450,100 AT BUKIT KAYU HITAM English News

BUKIT KAYU HITAM, June 13 (Bernama) – The Border Control Agency (Aksem) foiled an attempt to smuggle cigarettes worth RM450,100 after detaining a lorry at Km4 North-South Expressway (NSE) yesterday.

Bukit Kayu Hitam Aksem commander ASP Mohd Khairi Abdullah said the lorry driver managed to escape.

“Inspection of the lorry bearing Thailand registration plates found 94 boxes with each box containing 25 cartons of cigarettes.

“The cigarettes with the brand Mari Gold and Kenmore International are estimated to be worth RM450,100 including tax,” he told a press conference, here today.

The cigarettes were believed to have been brought into Malaysia through Singapore since they were not available in the local market.

Mohd Khairi said the cigarettes and lorry would be handed over to the Royal Malaysian Customs Department. The case is investigated under Section 135 (1) (e) for failure to declare dutiable goods.