ZAKARIA WILLING TO BE INVESTIGATED

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 (Bernama) — Felda Global Holdings Bhd (FGV) President and Chief Executive Officer Datuk Zakaria Arshad has said he is willing to be investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over transactions involving FGV’s unit, Delima Oil Products Sdn Bhd.

“In fact, when asked earlier, I called on the MACC to come over to FGV and investigate the entire FGV, including this case (Delima Oil) to enable us to clear the air,” he said when contacted by a local television station during an interview segment here today.

The board of FGV has asked Zakaria, who was appointed CEO on April 1 last year, to go on immediate leave, commencing today, due to an investigation into certain transactions by its subsidiary, Delima Oil.

The company said in the interim, a Board Executive Committee, comprising two Directors, namely Datuk Dr Omar Salim and Datuk Mohd Zafer Mohd Hashim, together with the Head of Logistics Cluster Azman Ahmad, would take over responsibilities of the Group President/CEO.

The Board has also appointed Group Financial Controller, Plantation Sector Aznur Kama Azmir as the Interim Group Chief Financial Officer.

Meanwhile, FGV Chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad told a press conference today that the investigation on Zakaria allegedly involved millions of ringgit.

He said the probe was ongoing following the findings of four investigations conducted by audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers which could not be made public.