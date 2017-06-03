ONE DEAD, FIVE HURT IN CRASH INVOLVING SIX MOTORCYCLES English News

KUALA KANGSAR, June 3 (Bernama) — A motorcyclist was killed and five others were injured in an accident involving six motorcycles at Km 244.1 of the North South Expressway, before the Sungai Perak Rest and Service Area (RSA), early this morning.

Kuala Kangsar District police chief ACP Tarmizi Abdul Haq said in the 2.30am incident, the victim Mohammad Hafiz Mohd Khir, 19, of Kota Lama here died on the spot due to severe head and body injuries.

He said the five injured were the victim’s brother Muhammad Ridzwan, 21, Noor Atiqah Abd Aziz, 22, Muhamad Firdaus Midun, 23, Ahmad Akbar Ahmad Rosidi, 23, and Muhamad Ramadan Abdullah Sani, 23.

He said the accident occurred when the victim and all his friends were riding their motorcycles from the Kuala Kangsar toll to Sungai Perak RSA.

“On arriving at the location, the deceased was suspected to have lost control of his machine and crashed into the middle of the road. As a result, the five motorcycles following behind tried to avoid hitting the victim, but failed and crashed,” he said when contacted here today.

The victim’s body was sent to the Kuala Kangsar Hospital and the five injured were treated at the same hospital.