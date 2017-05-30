DR GANJA AND TWO AIDES DETAINED, GANJA WORTH RM16,000 SEIZED English News

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 (Bernama) — Police detained a man called ‘Dr Ganja’ and his two assistants and seized various products that were suspected to contain ganja worth RM16,000 at a house in Kampung Delek Dalam, Klang on Friday.

In the operation that began at 12.30 pm, all the suspects aged between 35 and 58 years old comprising two local men and a woman with Indonesian citizenship, were arrested by the Special Tactics and Intelligence Narcotics Group (STING).

Deputy Director of the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN) Bukit Aman, Datuk Kang Chez Chiang said they were active in processing products such as honey, cakes, oil and margarine mixed with ganja allegedly for medicinal purposes.

According to Kang, all the products were sold and promoted via the social website Facebook and on WeChat and WhatsApp applications.

“The police seized 18 plants believed to be ganja, 72 kilograms of what were suspected to be ganja seedlings, 66 bottles of honey, 70 chocolate bars mixed with ganja and other ingredients,” he said at a media conference at Bukit Aman, here today.

He said the suspects were believed to have been active in the illegal business for the past five months and were using the house as a joint for smoking ganja.

Ïnvestigations revealed that the cakes and chocolates mixed with ganja were sold at between RM5 and RM25.

He said that the products were sold in the Klang Valley and that all the suspects were positive of the ganja ‘THC’ (Tetra Hydrocannibol).

Kang said all the suspects were remanded for seven days up to June 2 for further investigation and the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, Kang said police had detained 76,738 individuals and seized various types of drugs valued at more than RM99 million throughout the country since early January until last Thursday (May 25).