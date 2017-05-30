PEACE WILL NOT BE ACHIEVED WITHOUT SACRIFICES BY SECURITY FORCES – ROSMAH English News

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 (Bernama) — National prosperity and peace will not exist without the sacrifices and willingness of members of the security forces to discharge their duty regardless of time including during the festive seasons, said the prime minister’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor.

Rosmah, who is also President of the Charitable and Welfare Organisation of Wives of Ministers and Deputy Ministers (Bakti), said members of the country’s security forces serving at the border, in the jungles and at sea had to leave their wives and children behind to carry out their responsibilities to the nation.

“All the sacrifices and deeds contributed by members of the security forces are invaluable. Although it is incomparable to the deeds contributed by them, whatever we give comes from deep within our heart and are sincere appreciation for their sacrifices,”she said.

Rosmah was speaking at the handing over of Aidilfitri contributions to members of the security forces here today.

Also present were Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar, Armed Forces (ATM) Chief General Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor and the Director-General of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Datuk Seri Ahmad Puzi Ab Kahar.

ROSMAH-SACRIFICE 2 (LAST) KUALA LUMPUR

At the function, Rosmah who represented Bakti handed over 57,000 parcels of Raya delicacies worth RM541,500 consisting a special menu of ‘nasi beriyani’, áyam masak merah’,dalca sayur’, ‘acar buah’ and’bawang goreng’ to the Royal Malaysia Police, the ATM dan MMEA.

Of the total packages, 20,000 parcels were handed over to the ATM, 30,000 packages (police) and 7,000 parcels (MMEA).

Rosmah said that like the previous years, Bakti discharged its responsibility to present hari raya contributions to members of the security forces to celebrate Ramadan and Aidilfitri in appreciation of the deeds and services to the nation.

“The fact is that this contribution demonstrates our sincere appreciation accompanied by prayers and wishes that every member of the nation’s security forces who are on duty can celebrate the Aidilfitri in a joyous mood,”said the prime minister’s wife.

Besides expressing her appreciation to members of the security forces, Rosmah also said that she was amazed at the loyalty and love shown by their wives who had to be separated from their husbands who were serving the nation during the month of Ramadan.