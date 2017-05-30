HEARING OF MUKHRIZ’S DEFAMATION SUIT AGAINST TENGKU SHARIFUDDIN ON JULY 13 English News

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 (Bernama) – The High Court today set July 13 for hearing of a defamation suit brought by former Kedah menteri besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir against the Press Secretary to the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Tengku Sharifuddin Tengku Ahmad.

Judge Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim fixed the date in chambers in the presence of Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla, the counsel for Mukhriz and Ooi She Yi and Najihah Baharom, the counsel for Tengku Sharifuddin.

Mohamed Haniff told reporters the court fixed July 13, 14, and Oct 19, 20 for hearing and fixed June 14 for case management.

“We will call three witnesses namely the plaintiff (Mukhriz), Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (Mukhriz’s father) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to testify in the hearing.”

Meanwhile, Ooi said they would present three witnesses to testify in the hearing including the defendant (Tengku Sharifuddin).

Mukhriz filed the suit on May 3, 2016, claiming that Tengku Sharifuddin had issued four defamatory statements about him on April 15, 20, 23 and 26, 2016.

He claimed the defamatory statements suggested that Dr Mahathir, Muhyiddin and himself conspired to topple a legitimately elected government.

COURT-MUKHRIZ 2 (LAST) KUALA LUMPUR

Tengku Sharifuddin, in his statement of defence filed on June 14, 2016, denied the four statements were defamatory of Mukhriz but stressed they were to explain and counter unjust accusations against Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Mohamed Haniff also told reporters that Mukhriz’s suit against former DAP vice-chairman Tunku Abdul Aziz Tunku Ibrahim was fixed for hearing on Nov 27.

The suit was related to two statements by Tunku Abdul Aziz who claimed that Mukhriz was promised the post of prime minister if Pakatan Harapan wins the 14th general election 14 (GE14).

Judge Datuk Nor Bee Ariffin set the date in chambers during case management today. The court also fixed January 11, 12, 18 and 19, 2018 for hearing and August 4 for case management.

The plaintiff (Mukhriz) will call six witnesses while the defendant (Tunku Abdul Aziz) will call three witnesses to testify in the hearing.