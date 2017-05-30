NAJIB CONVEYS HAPPY DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL GREETINGS English News

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 (Bernama) — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has extended his greetings to the Chinese community in the country celebrating the Dragon Boat Festival.

‘Today our fellow Chinese Malaysians celebrate Duanwu Jie – when ties are strengthened and dumplings enjoyed. Happy Dragon Boat festival!” he said on Twitter.

The festival is traditionally celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month on the Chinese luni-solar calendar. It falls on Tuesday this year.

The festival commemorates the life and death of the famous Chinese scholar Qu Yuan.

It is a celebration where many eat zongzi or rice dumplings and race their dragon boats, among the many activities lined up for the occasion .