BE A-CLASS AHEAD:JOMPAY AND WIN English News

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 (Bernama) — JomPAY has launched the Be A-Class Ahead: JomPAY and WIN campaign which offers more than RM 1 million in prizes including two Mercedes-Benz A 200 AMG Line. The contest will run until 31 July 2017.

Everyone can participate in the contest by just saving JomPAY billers as favourites in the Internet Banking of any of the 40 participating banks in Malaysia and subsequently making JomPAY payments using the favourites.

The winners of the Grand Prizes, two Mercedes-Benz A 200 AMG Line will be announced in June and August 2017 respectively. There are also monthly and weekly cash rebate prizes from participating banks collectively worth RM800,000 to be won.

The campaign aims to reward online banking users who make JomPAY payments. JomPAY is a convenient, fast and secure way of paying their bills and invoices. Customers can JomPAY anytime, anywhere through the Internet, Mobile Banking or ATM of their preferred bank. Best of all, JomPAY is free for customers making payments.

Mr Peter Schiesser, Managing Director of MyClear said “We are excited to launch this campaign for the second consecutive year. JomPAY’s transaction volume has grown by more than 500% annually as more bank customers discover the convenience of JomPAY. Once you save your billers as JomPAY favourites in online banking,it then takes only a few seconds to JomPAY your bills”.

JomPAY is Malaysia’s largest online bill payment service by number of billers, with 1,400 billers, encompassing all telcos, electric utilities, pay TV services, water utility providers in 11 states, 87 local councils, educational institutions, insurers, stockbrokers, e-commerce merchants, SMEs and many other businesses.

Billers and businesses using JomPAY for payment collections need only connect to one bank to collect payments from banks in Malaysia.” Once a business enrols with JomPAY, banks across the country work 24 hours per day, 7 days a week to collect payments for the business,” added Mr Schiesser.

About JomPAY and Malaysian Electronic Clearing Corporation Sdn Bhd (MyClear) JomPAY is Malaysia’s national bill payment scheme established and operated by MyClear in collaboration with banks in Malaysia.

MyClear, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank Negara Malaysia, builds and operates world-class payment systems and financial market infrastructures that safely, reliably and efficiently enable the functioning and development of Malaysia’s financial system as well as the economy as a whole.

For more information on JomPAY or MyClear, as well as terms and conditions of contest, please visit www.jompay.com.my or www.myclear.org.my