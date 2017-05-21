3 COPS IN PENANG NABBED OVER RM500 BRIBE English News

BUKIT MERTAJAM, May 21 (Bernama) — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained a police corporal and two lance corporals for soliciting and accepting a bribe of RM500 from a motorist.

Penang MACC director, Datuk Abdul Aziz Aban said the three, aged between 26 and 28 years, were arrested at 4pm and 11pm yesterday while on duty at the Seberang Jaya police station, near here.

“The investigation found that they had asked for RM500 in bribe from a motorist who committed the offence of driving a car with expired road tax,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here, today.

He added that the three policemen were being remanded for six days to assist in the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of RM10,000 or five times the value of the bribe, whichever is higher, upon conviction.