FAMA SELANGOR ASSURES ADEQUATE SUPPLY OF ESSENTIAL GOODS DURING RAMADAN

SHAH ALAM, May 21 (Bernama) — The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) in Selangor has assured that there would be adequate supply of essential goods in the state during the month of Ramadan.

Its director Datuk Abdul Ghariff Ramin said FAMA had also prepared reserve stock for some essential items such as fish, chicken, coconuts and meat.

“Based on past experience, these items always face a shortage during the month of Ramadan and ahead of Hari Raya due to additional demand from consumers.

“The stock provided by FAMA would be used to offset the market, to avoid the prices of goods from going up and burdening the consumers” he told Bernama during a Yasin recital and tahlil ceremony held ahead of the holy month of Ramadan at the Shah Alam Stadium Farmers’ Market here, today.

Abdul Ghariff said FAMA would also be monitoring all 60 of its farmers’ markets operating in the state to ensure there is no irrational increase in prices of goods.

“I would also advise consumers to submit complaints to FAMA if any trader at the farmers’ market is found raising the price,” he said.