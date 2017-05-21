FAMA SELANGOR ASSURES ADEQUATE SUPPLY OF ESSENTIAL GOODS DURING RAMADAN
English News

21/05/201718:24

SHAH ALAM, May 21 (Bernama) — The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) in Selangor has assured that there would be adequate supply of essential goods in the state during the month of Ramadan.

Its director Datuk Abdul Ghariff Ramin said FAMA had also prepared reserve stock for some essential items such as fish, chicken, coconuts and meat.

“Based on past experience, these items always face a shortage during the month of Ramadan and ahead of Hari Raya due to additional demand from consumers.

“The stock provided by FAMA would be used to offset the market, to avoid the prices of goods from going up and burdening the consumers” he told Bernama during a Yasin recital and tahlil ceremony held ahead of the holy month of Ramadan at the Shah Alam Stadium Farmers’ Market here, today.

Abdul Ghariff said FAMA would also be monitoring all 60 of its farmers’ markets operating in the state to ensure there is no irrational increase in prices of goods.

“I would also advise consumers to submit complaints to FAMA if any trader at the farmers’ market is found raising the price,” he said.

Share your vote!


  • Fascinated
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid

相关文章

光华日报

世界历史最悠久的民营华文报
光华电子新闻版权所有 © 2007-2015 Kwong Wah e-News.
All rights reserved by Kwong Wah Yit Poh Press Berhad

友情连线

中山日报 文汇报

马新社 联合日报

Expozus 孙中山故居