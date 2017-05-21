SABAH STILL BN’S STRONGHOLD DUE TO PEOPLE’S SUPPORT English News

SEMPORNA, May 21 (Bernama) — Sabah Assistant Finance Minister, Datuk Ramlee Marahaban believes that Sabah is still Barisan Nasional’s (BN) stronghold and can win the coming 14th general election based on the people’s prevailing strong support for the ruling coalition.

Ramlee, who is also Sabah UMNO information deputy chief, said his confidence in Sabah remaining as BN’s fixed deposit was also due to the party’s solidly united election machinery which had been consistent in reaching out to the people.

“The effort of reaching out to the people has been continuous, consistent and not seasonal. In fact, our (BN) services have always been felt by the people,” said Ramlee, who disagreed with the reported survey conducted by Merdeka Centre which found Sabah to be no longer BN’s fixed deposit.

He was speaking to reporters after opening the district-level Youth Carnival 2017 which was jointly organised by the Semporna Youth Parliament and Semporna division UMNO Youth, here.

Ramlee, who is also Bugaya assemblyman, said the survey by Merdeka Centre was done at random but the state BN party machinery knew better as it was closer to the people.

“We shall wait for the general election; we are confident with what we have been doing and confident with the decision to be made by the people.

“I am saying this based on our work, observation and our approach towards the people,” he said, adding that almost 90 per cent of the 13th general election manifesto had been achieved and that the people knew how to evaluate this.