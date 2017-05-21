Results show Iran’s Rouhani winning re-election English News

TEHRAN, May 21, 2017 (AFP) – Iranian state television congratulated President Hassan Rouhani on his re-election on Saturday as initial results showed voters strongly backing his efforts to rebuild foreign ties.

With almost all votes counted, Rouhani appeared to have an insurmountable lead with 22.8 million votes compared to 15.5 million for his hardline challenger Ebrahim Raisi, said election committee chief Ali Asghar Ahmadi.

State television, whose boss is appointed by Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, congratulated the president on his victory, although an official result had yet to be announced by the interior ministry.

It followed a huge turnout on Friday — estimated at more than 40 million out of 56 million registered voters — which forced authorities to extend polling by several hours.

“I congratulate the great victory of the Iranian nation in creating a huge and memorable epic in the continuation of the path of ‘wisdom and hope’,” tweeted Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri, referring to the government’s slogan.

Rouhani, a 68-year-old moderate cleric who spearheaded a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, framed the election as a choice between greater civil liberties and “extremism”.

Hardline cleric Raisi, 56, had positioned himself as a defender of the poor and called for a much tougher line with the West.

But his revolutionary rhetoric and efforts to win over working class voters with promises of increased handouts appear to have gained limited traction.

“Rouhani’s vote, particularly in rural areas, shows that Iranian people no longer believe in economic populism and radical change,” said Ali Vaez, Iran analyst for the International Crisis Group, a think tank.

“They have the maturity to understand that the solution to their country’s predicaments are in competent management of the economy and moderation in international relations,” Vaez told AFP.

Rouhani’s central first-term achievement was a deal with six powers led by the United States that eased crippling economic sanctions in exchange for curbs on Iran’s nuclear programme.

He gained a reprieve this week when Washington agreed to continue waiving nuclear-related sanctions, keeping the deal on track for now.

But the election comes at a tense moment in relations with the United States, with President Donald Trump still threatening to abandon the accord and visiting Iran’s bitter regional rival Saudi Arabia this weekend.