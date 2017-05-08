Macron marches to French presidency English News

PARIS, May 8, 2017 (AFP) – Emmanuel Macron has won a resounding victory in the French presidential election but the focus will shift immediately Monday to whether he can govern the country without the support of a traditional party.

At 39, the pro-EU former investment banker will become France’s youngest-ever president after crushing far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the run-off on Sunday, but he faces a formidable challenge to enact his policy programme while trying to unite a fractured and demoralised country.

He has proposed an ambitious domestic reform agenda including cutting state spending, easing labour laws, boosting education in deprived areas and extending new protections to the self-employed.

But he is inexperienced, has no political party and must fashion a working parliamentary majority after legislative elections next month.

There is scepticism about Macron’s ability to win a majority with candidates from his En Marche movement — “neither of the left, nor right” — alone, meaning he might have to form a coalition.

“In order for us to act, we will need a majority in the National Assembly,” En Marche secretary general Richard Ferrand told TF1 television, adding that only “half of the journey” had been completed.

And his economic agenda, particularly plans to relax labour regulations to fight stubbornly high unemployment, is likely to face fierce resistance from leftist opponents.

He also inherits a country still in a state of emergency following a string of Islamist-inspired attacks since 2015 that have killed more than 230 people.