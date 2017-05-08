PENANG POLICE BUST MAJOR DRUG PROCESSING LAB, RM6.8 MILLION WORTH OF DRUGS SEIZED English News

GEORGE TOWN, May 8 (Bernama) – Penang police uncovered a major drug processing lab situated in the Taman Paya Terubong flats and seized drugs worth RM6.8 million after raiding the unit at 10.30am on Friday (May 5).

Penang police chief Datuk Chuah Ghee Lye said during the raid that was carried out after two weeks of surveillance, a 50-year-old, believed to be a member of the drug syndicate involved, was detained at the entrance of the unit.

“Among drugs seized were 35.3kg of ecstasy powder; heroin (13.92kg); syabu (20kg); liquid meth (33 litres); and caffein (20kg). Police also seized chemicals and equipment used for processing drugs, including weighing scale, gas stove and food colouring,” he told reporters, here today.

Chuah said initial investigations revealed that the flat unit was rented and turned into a drug processing lab since last month.

He said police have not ruled out the possibility that the syndicate moved from one location to another within the state to avoid being detected.

“We believe the drugs processed at the lab were meant for distribution at entertainment centres in the state, he said.

The suspect who was detained had three previous criminal records for drug related offences and also tested positive, said Chuah adding that he would be remanded until May 12.