POST MORTEM REPORT ON TAHFIZ STUDENT LIKELY TO BE READY IN TWO WEEKS English News

JOHOR BAHRU, April 27 (Bernama) – The post-mortem report on the death of tahfiz student, Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi, is likely to be ready in the next two weeks.

State Health, Environment, Education and Information committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said the hospital needed to conduct thorough study over the issues and physical marks found on the body of the 11-year-old tahfiz student.

“It will take a little time, maybe in two weeks and ,even then, depending on the willingness of the hospitals, the police and others to expedite the process.

“As mentioned yesterday, before the post-mortem was performed, the doctor talked to the parents, asked about the police investigation and consulted the doctor in charge of the boy on the existing medical records,” he said.

Ayob said the report would also be taking into account the views of the parents and the condition of the remains.

“After taking into account every aspect involved, only then you can start trying to find the truth and what is the real cause behind this incident,” he said in a press conference

Mohamad Thaqif Amin, who was amputated on both legs due to infection, died at 2.05 pm yesterday at the Sultan Ismail Hospital and his remains was buried at the Felda Bukit Aping Timur Muslim Cemetery at 12.37am today.

Ayub also urged the public not be too quick to judge any party until the post mortem report was ready as no other students from the same religious school were experiencing any signs similar to the deceased.

