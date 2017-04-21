UNEMPLOYED MAN CHARGED WITH KILLING FATHER English News

KANGAR, April 21 ( Bernama) — A unemployed man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his father.

Amirul Amin Amran, 24, nodded after the charge was read out before Magistrate Mohd Azhar Hamzah, but no plea was recorded.

He was charged with murdering Amran Ariffin, 53, at an unnumbered house at Batu 4 1/2 Jalan Padang Melangit, Padang Besar here, between 7.20 pm and 7.30 pm last April 14.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Amirul Amin also faced another charge, with attempting to commit suicide, at the same place and time, and faced an imprisonment for up to a year, or fine, or both, if found guilty.

Mohd Azhar set July 17 for mention pending then medical and post mortem reports.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Amril Johari prosecuted, while lawyer Syed Muhammad Anwar Syed Lokman Hakim represented Amirul Amin.