POLICE-DRUG/BM

ALOR SETAR,  April 21 (Bernama) – Police detained a married couple and seized 2.26 kg of heroin, valued at RM50,000, at the Gurun Rest and Recreation (RnR) Gurun yesterday.

Kedah Narcotic Criminal Investigation Department head  Supt Helmi Aris said the male suspect, aged 29, who is a labourer, and his 38-year-old wife, were arrested during an operation at about 4.20 pm as they were about to get down from their car, a Proton Iswara, by the road at the lorry parking area at the RnR.

Police searched the car and found a bag containing five transparent plastic packets filled with the drug, he said in a statement today.

He said both the suspects would be in remand for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

 

 

