FULLY ELECTRONIC TOLL TRANSACTION ON NORTH-SOUTH EXPRESSWAY EFFECTIVE APRIL 26 English News

KUALA TERENGGANU, April 20 (Bernama) — All transactions at toll plazas along the North-South Expressway will be fully electronic effective April 26.

PLUS chief executive officer Mohammad Fuad Khusairi said the implementation of the fully electronic system will involve 71 remaining manual toll plazas between Juru and Skudai on the North-South Expressway.

“This means no more cash transactions will be carried out at toll plazas and motorists have to use electronic cards, either PLUSMiles, Touch ‘n Go or SmartTAG to pay the toll,” he said in a statement here today.

With the implementation, all toll plazas on PLUS-operated expressways, including on the Penang Bridge, Butterworth-Kulim Expressway, ELITE, NKVE, Federal Highway Route 2 (FHR2), Seremban-Port Dickson Expressway and the Linkedua Expressway will be fully electronic.

He said 92 per cent of highway users are now paying toll electronically.

“Our SmartTAG and Touch ‘n Go lanes are capable of handling 600 to 1,000 transactions per hour as compared to 180 transactions on cash lanes.

“Hence, highway users, especially those using the 71 plaza tolls between Juru and Skudai are advised to get their electronic cards ready as soon as possible,” he added.