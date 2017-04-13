EIS TO BE TABLED IN PARLIAMENT IN JUNE
KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 (Bernama) — The Employment Insurance System (EIS),which will affect some 6.5 million local workers in the private sector, will be tabled in the Parliament in June, 2017.

Perkeso Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Datuk Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz, said the rate of contribution would be announced once the EIS Bills were approved by the parliament.

Speaking at a briefing here today, Mohamed Azman said, among the system’s objectives were to provide income protection and increase employability to those who lost their jobs.

It would also support job search, job matching, job placement and worker’s mobility, while providing employment stabilisation, he said.

Last month, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak announced that the EIS was expected to be enforced on Jan 1 next year, while interest payments would be made from Jan 1, 2019.

