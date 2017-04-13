JAMAL AND NINE SUPPORTERS CHARGED WITH RIOTING AT AMPANG POINT English News

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 (Bernama) — Red Shirts leader Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos and nine of his followers were charged in the Ampang Sessions Court here today with rioting at Ampang Point in November last year.

All of them pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read out before Judge Rushan Lutfi Mohamed.

The nine followers charged with Jamal, 47, who is also Sungai Besar UMNO division leader, were Reza Jamin, 37; Ariffin Abu Bakar, 47; Mohd Shabudin Abu Hassan, 47; Izzrul Idris, 32; Hasannen Zikri Harizan, 24; Mohd Faiz Amirul Mahsan, 22; Mohd Yusoff Mohd Sharif, 26; Abd Razak Hassan, 29, and R. Balaguru,30.

They were alleged, as members of an unlawful assembly, to have used violence to oppose the law.

The offence was allegedly committed in a building of the Ampang Point shopping centre, Ampang Jaya, at 4 pm on Nov 13, 2016.

The charge, under Section 147 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to two years, or fine, or both, if found guilty.

They also pleaded not guilty to an alternative charge under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 with acting aggressively by crashing into a police barrier and disrupting peace at the same time and place.

The law provides a maximum fine of RM100 upon conviction.

Selangor prosecution director Muhamad Iskandar Ahmad, who prosecuted, offered bail of RM5,000 in one surety each.

However, lawyer Izzat Zabir Sariff, representing all the accused, requestedbail of RM10,000 in one surety on all his clients as they had given full cooperation during the investigation.

“They are not held in remand and came to the court today from their respective homes,” he added.

Following which, the court allowed the accused bail of RM3,000 in one surety each and set May 3 for mention.