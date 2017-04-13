7 MELAKA VOTERS SEEK JUDICIAL REVIEW AGAINST EC English News

MELAKA, April 13 (Bernama) — Seven voters in the Kota Melaka parliamentary constituency today filed an application for leave to seek judicial review of the Election Commission (EC)’s proposed redelineation of certain parliamentary and state constituencies in the state.

Social activist Chan Tsu Chong who represented six others filed the application through lawyer Datuk S. Ambiga of Messrs Daim & Gamany at the Ayer Keroh High Court here today.

Chan, 29, a member of the Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih) named the EC, its chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Hashim Abdullah and EC secretary Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh as first to third respondent.

The other applicants are Neo Lih Xin, 31, Azura Talib, 40, Lim Kah Sheng, 31, Norhizam Hassan Baktee, 51, Amir Khairudin, 53, and Amran Atan, 47.

They are seeking a declaration that the proposed redelineation by EC following a 2016 study was unconstitutional as it was inconsistent with Clause 113 and the 13th Schedule of the Federal Constitution, and null and void.

“Our view is that there is an infringement from the aspect of constitution by EC when they made the first and second recommendations for the redelineation,particularly in Melaka,” Chan told reporters when met outside the court here.

Chan alleged that EC by its action caused a glaring gap in the number of voters in certain constituencies in Melaka, especially Kota Melaka parliamentary constituency and Taboh Naning state constituency.

The applicants are also seeking a declaration for the case to go for a full hearing and for the redelineation process to be suspended.

Chan said judicial commissioner Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera set April 21 for hearing of the application.