TWO KILLED IN MOTORCYCLE AND 4WD COLLISION

IPOH, Dec 22 (Bernama) — Two motorcyclists were killed in a collision with a four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle at Km 24, the Ipoh-Kuala Lumpur road near Gua Tempurung here today.

In the 10am incident, the victims who came Sauk, Kuala Kangsar and identified as Asaya Abdul Rahim, 50, and his nephew, Muhammad Amirul Mukminin Muhammad Shuhaimi, 16, died on the spot.

Gopeng Fire and Rescue chief Rohana Mustafa said the victims were on their way from Kuala Lumpur to Ipoh before the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a Toyota Hilux 4WD that came from the opposite direction.

“A lorry had hit the back of the Hilux, causing it to skid into the opposite lane and colliding with the motorcycle ridden by the victims,” Rohana said when contacted by Bernama today.

The bodies were sent to Kampar Hospital for post mortem while the lorry and 4WD drivers sustained minor injuries.