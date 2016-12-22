MAS FLIGHT MH1 RETURNS TO LONDON AFTER FACING TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES English News

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 (Bernama) — Malaysia Airlines (MAS) flight MH1 from London to Kuala Lumpur had to return to Heathrow airport, London after facing technical difficulties last night.

MAS in a statement today said flight MH1, had experienced a technical defect on one of its Airbus A380 doors while inflight over Germany.

“In the interest of passenger safety, the flight captain decided to return to Heathrow Airport.

“The noise and vibration from the door was of no immediate risk. The aircraft is due to land in London Heathrow and will be evaluated by engineering staff and Airbus technical staff,” the statement said.

The statement added that MH1 is serviced daily by the Airbus A380-800.